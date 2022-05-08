The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scott Morrison defends delaying protections for LGBTQ students as party tensions resurface

Liberal backbench MP Katie Allen reiterates protecting gay and trans students is ‘not negotiable’

Scott Morrison has claimed gay students are not being expelled from religious schools while defending his decision to delay protections for them until after the passage of the religious discrimination bill.

The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, hit back at the comments on Sunday, accusing anyone who thinks young people are not “discriminated and vilified” based on their sexuality of having views that don’t reflect “reality”.

