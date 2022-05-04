Biden warns LGBTQ+ children could be next target of Republican ‘Maga crowd’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 21:00 Hits: 4

President warns of new attacks by Trump-dominated political party after supreme court ruling draft leak on abortion

Joe Biden has warned of new attacks on civil rights as the supreme court prepares to strike down the right to abortion, telling reporters at the White House that LGBTQ+ children could be the next targets of a Trump-dominated Republican party he called “this Maga crowd” and “the most extreme political organisation … in recent American history”.

“What happens,” the president asked, if “a state changes the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that legit under the way the decision is written?”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/04/biden-lgbtq-children-next-target-maga-crowd