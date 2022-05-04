Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 16:31 Hits: 1

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published a guide for service providers (anyone who provides goods, facilities or services to the public) who are looking to establish and operate a separate or single-sex service. Separate or single-sex service providers are those who provide a service where some element or all of the service …

Continue reading "Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance: Separate and single-sex service providers-a guide on the Equality Act sex and gender reassignment provisions"

The post Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance: Separate and single-sex service providers-a guide on the Equality Act sex and gender reassignment provisions appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/equality-and-human-rights-commission-guidance-separate-and-single-sex-service-providers-a-guide-on-the-equality-act-sex-and-gender-reassignment-provisions/