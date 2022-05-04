Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 16:45 Hits: 2

Fawcett Society report Menopause and the Workplace(pdf) finds that workplaces are failing menopausal women and change is urgently needed. This report delves into women’s experiences at work and is the largest representative survey of menopausal women conducted in the UK. Key findings show: One in ten women who worked during the menopause have left a job …

Continue reading "Fawcett Society report: Menopause and the workplace "

The post Fawcett Society report: Menopause and the workplace appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/fawcett-society-report-menopause-and-the-workplace/