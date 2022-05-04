The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fawcett Society report: Menopause and the workplace 

Fawcett Society report Menopause and the Workplace(pdf) finds that workplaces are failing menopausal women and change is urgently needed. This report delves into women’s experiences at work and is the largest representative survey of menopausal women conducted in the UK. Key findings show:  One in ten women who worked during the menopause have left a job …

The post Fawcett Society report: Menopause and the workplace  appeared first on Equally Ours.

