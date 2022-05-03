Greek court acquits four police officers over death of LGBT activist

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

Two men convicted of killing Zak Kostopoulos but human rights groups express dismay as officers walk free

A Greek court’s decision to exonerate four police officers involved in the brutal death of an LGBTQ+ activist in Athens has alarmed human rights groups, which deplored the verdict as profoundly unjust.

Two men were found guilty on Tuesday of participating in the killing of Zak Kostopoulos, but the four police officers, also accused of causing fatal bodily harm, were allowed to walk free.

