Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 18:00 Hits: 0

Screenshot/Facebook

In his rush for revenge, the Florida governor unleashed a mess that could cost the state more than $1 billion. The whole point of Trumpism is intimidation and cruelty. The fallout is beside the point.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/desantis-attack-disney-proves-incompetence-fundamental-trumpism/