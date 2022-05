Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 18:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

“If the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl," the state's Republican governor said. The DOJ says that's an unconstitutional ban on health care.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/biden-administration-sues-alabama-criminalizing-gender-affirming-care/