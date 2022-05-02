America’s top-ranked trans official condemns attacks on LGBTQ+ youth

Articles

Rachel Levine says LGBTQ Americans killing themselves ‘at a rate that should shock our conscience’

The US government’s highest-ranking trans official has condemned political attacks on LGBTQ+ communities and accentuated the importance of gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Speaking on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, the US assistant secretary of health Rachel Levine addressed fellow physicians about conservative politicians’ attacks on LGBTQ+ communities.

