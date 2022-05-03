Sydney man jailed three decades after killing Scott Johnson at gay beat

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

Judge found Scott White punched Johnson in a violent act, causing the American to fall to his death

The family of an American mathematician murdered at a Sydney gay beat in 1988 has thanked the judge for a “fair” sentencing, after his killer was ordered to serve a minimum of eight years and three months behind bars.

Justice Helen Wilson on Tuesday found that in a hostile act Scott White had punched Scott Johnson at North Head in Manly, causing Johnson to fall to his death.

