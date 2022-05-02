Liberal candidate Katherine Deves avoids questions as she leaves party rally – video

Articles

Monday, 02 May 2022

Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves was whisked away from a party rally in Sydney as she avoided being asked questions from journalists covering the event. Deves has attracted criticism over comments she made about transgender people on her personal website and now-deleted Twitter posts that were resurfaced during the election campaign. The Liberal rally was held at Sydney's Olympic Park and was also attended by Scott Morrison and Marise Payne. Deves, who has the backing of Morrison, is running against the incumbent member, independent Zali Steggall

