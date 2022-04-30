Thanks in part to Alice Oseman, TV has never been better if you’re young and gay | Rebecca Nicholson

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 16:00 Hits: 1

Heartstopper is just the latest show to portray same-sex romance in a wholesome and sympathetic way

I only watched Heartstopper, the lovely Netflix series about a teenage boy’s crush on a male classmate that grows into something more, because I was reviewing it. I suspect that I might have otherwise assumed the series was for teenagers and skipped past.

In the end, I was very glad I didn’t skip it – it is irresistibly sweet and sincere – but I did wonder, at the time, who the audience would be. Alice Oseman adapted it from her own series of YA graphic novels, which are hugely popular. But would teenagers watch something so wholesome? Would adults watch something so youthful?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/30/thanks-in-part-to-alice-oseman-tv-has-never-been-better-if-you-are-young-and-gay