Barrister was discriminated against for gender-critical views, tribunal hears

Allison Bailey says Garden Court chambers and Stonewall wrongly treated her gender-critical views as transphobic

A barrister was unlawfully discriminated against by her chambers, which, encouraged by Stonewall, wrongly treated her gender-critical views as transphobic and bigoted, an employment tribunal has been told.

Allison Bailey is suing Garden Court chambers and Stonewall after she was asked by her chambers to delete two tweets criticising the LGBTQ+ charity’s position on trans rights and which Stonewall had complained about.

