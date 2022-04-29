Heartwarming Story of 92-Year-Old Lonely Grandpa Who Invited A Woman For a Sleepover

Articles

Studies show that loneliness is one of the most dangerous health problems in the US, and even has the same mortality risks as obesity, smoking, or physical inactivity.

Brigham Young University’s meta-analysis found that social isolation is dangerous to one’s health, but the problem is that people often suffer in silence.

Well, Megan Elizabeth is a TikTok user who recently shared a touching story on social media about how her grandpa was feeling lonely, so he decided to reach out to her. The story is truly heartwarming, as it shows what happens when someone is brave enough to confront loneliness and reach out to people close to him. Additionally, the story highlights just how important role grandchildren can play in their grandparents’ lives.

It all started when Megan’s grandpa texted her, asking if she would like to come over for a sleepover. He wrote that he hadn’t been feeling well, and he misses, so he invited her to order food and watch a mystery show.

Megan was happy to see him, so he made a series of requests to make the sleepover awesome.

So, Megan came over with a bag of food and some ice cream, and they hung out and watched his favorite black-and-white ‘mystery movies’.

Megan shared that she grew up close to her grandpa, as her she lived with her grandparents when she was young while her parents saved up money for a house. And when they bought one, it was right across the street.

She noted that she’s lucky to have grown up with her grandpa and her grandma.

“I feel so happy. I am thankful for my grandpa and he will never understand how much love he truly has shown me. And more importantly, the love he showed my grandma while she was alive. I believe in love and loyalty because of this man. He is my hero,” – she added.

