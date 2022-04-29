Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 15:07 Hits: 3

Pregnancy is often one of the most exciting and demanding periods in a woman’s life. Hormonal cravings, morning sickness, mood swings, and all while carrying the weight of another human being can be stressful enough, but pregnant women often witness something spectacular: many of their relatives, coworkers, and even complete strangers stop treating them as ordinary human beings.

Okay, I get it, pregnancy is fascinating, but sometimes people ask so inappropriate (and rather insulting) questions that it’s best to just walk away.

Reddit user Kbasa12 decided to ask the women of Reddit to share the most inappropriate things people have ever asked about their pregnancy, and women responded. Some of the responses were so wild, however, that you just have to check them out for yourselves!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The post Women Share The Most Uncomfortable Questions They’ve Received During Pregnancy appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/women-share-the-most-uncomfortable-questions-theyve-received-during-pregnancy/