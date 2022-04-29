The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Hurtful and insulting’: Florida teachers react to the ‘don’t say gay’ bill

Educators fear the wave of anti-gay laws threaten the supportive environments they try to build for LGBTQ students

Clinton McCracken, an art teacher in Orange county, Florida, grew up in a small midwest town where he didn’t experience a person out as LGBTQ until he went away to college. He’s concerned Florida’s recent controversial “don’t say gay” bill is dangerous, hateful legislation that poses many risks to LGBTQ youth in the state.

“I wasn’t able to walk to any classroom and see rainbow stickers on the door that says this is a safe place where you can be who you are,” said McCracken. “We have that now. That’s what we’re trying to create for our students. This law, I see as an effort to take away the years that we’ve put in trying to make this a better place for kids so they don’t have to grow up like I grew up, where I thought I was all alone and then I barely made it through high school.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/29/dont-say-gay-bill-florida-teachers-react

