Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 19:00 Hits: 6

Pennsylvania AG

The victims' family pressured church leaders to approve of the sexual abuse, saying that it was like Joseph and Mary, because Mary was also a child bride.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/pastor-said-god-wanted-underage-girl-spouse-church-approved/