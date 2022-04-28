I went through ‘conversion therapy’ – no trans person should face that torture again | Anonymous

Articles

To avoid more people suffering, the UK government must ban this abhorrent practice outright, not only for gay people

You hear it all the time, the question: “When did you know you were trans?” The question should really be: “When did I know that the rest of the world didn’t behave in the same way as I did?”

When I came out at 14, more than 30 years ago, my mother thought I was gay and confused. She thought that if I could just learn to pee standing up and toughened up a bit, there wouldn’t be a problem.

