Judge orders man who defaced Pride mural to write essay on Pulse shooting

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 15:55 Hits: 1

Judge says he needs more time to determine a punishment and orders Alexander Jerich to write 25-page essay on 2016 massacre

A Florida judge has ordered a man who defaced an LGBTQ+ Pride mural to write a 25-page essay about the 2016 Pulse gay nightclub shooting.

Last June, the city of Delray Beach in south Florida unveiled a rainbow mural at an intersection on the fifth anniversary of the attack, in which a gunman killed 49 people at the club in Orlando.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/27/pulse-essay-lgbtq-mural-defaced-florida