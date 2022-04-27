Judge orders man who defaced Pride mural to write essay on Pulse shooting

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Judge says he needs more time to determine a punishment and orders Alexander Jerich to write 25-page essay on 2016 massacre
A Florida judge has ordered a man who defaced an LGBTQ+ Pride mural to write a 25-page essay about the 2016 Pulse gay nightclub shooting.
Last June, the city of Delray Beach in south Florida unveiled a rainbow mural at an intersection on the fifth anniversary of the attack, in which a gunman killed 49 people at the club in Orlando.Continue reading...
