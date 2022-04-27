The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Woman Rips Anti-Gay Protesters’ ‘Pedo World’ Sign At Disney World

Category: Sex Hits: 0

After Disney posted a statement against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation, conservative protesters gathered around Disney World in response to the company’s recent statement.

However, one of the signs that they’d put up at the entrance read ‘Pedo World’ – which seriously angered one woman. So, the woman stormed through the crowd of protesters to rip down the sign, and she has since been dubbed a hero.

The video of the incident has since gained a lot of views, and it shows the woman tearing down the sign as the protesters had a meltdown and started insulting her and calling her names. You can watch the video for yourself below.

As you can see in the video, the protestors lost their minds when the woman marched up to the sign.

The horrendous bill is aimed at stoking fear among LGBTQ+ faculty, including parents and students, and DeSantis and his followers call the opponents of the bill ‘groomers’. One of the protesters tried to insult the woman by accusing her of being transgender, to which the woman had the perfect response.

Twitter loved her reaction, and this is what people had to say about this brave woman:

Source: Comicsands

The post Woman Rips Anti-Gay Protesters’ ‘Pedo World’ Sign At Disney World appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/woman-rips-anti-gay-protesters-pedo-world-sign-at-disney-world/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version