Woman Rips Anti-Gay Protesters’ ‘Pedo World’ Sign At Disney World

After Disney posted a statement against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation, conservative protesters gathered around Disney World in response to the company’s recent statement.

However, one of the signs that they’d put up at the entrance read ‘Pedo World’ – which seriously angered one woman. So, the woman stormed through the crowd of protesters to rip down the sign, and she has since been dubbed a hero.

The video of the incident has since gained a lot of views, and it shows the woman tearing down the sign as the protesters had a meltdown and started insulting her and calling her names. You can watch the video for yourself below.

Major props to this lady for taking down the “Pedo World” sign that right-wing protesters put up for display at Disneypic.twitter.com/1dJVqk11jg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022

As you can see in the video, the protestors lost their minds when the woman marched up to the sign.

The horrendous bill is aimed at stoking fear among LGBTQ+ faculty, including parents and students, and DeSantis and his followers call the opponents of the bill ‘groomers’. One of the protesters tried to insult the woman by accusing her of being transgender, to which the woman had the perfect response.

Twitter loved her reaction, and this is what people had to say about this brave woman:

She was very brave I was worried for her safety there at the end. — FeralTwin (@FeralTwin) April 18, 2022

They tried to scare her but she just walked away. Love it. I applaud her for standing up for the right thing. — kiki (@Kikokiki_txt) April 18, 2022

False accusations of pedophilia are the far right-wing’s first, last, and only play in their whole book. Also, this lady deserves a medal. https://t.co/cKiyyjNjXd — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) April 18, 2022

