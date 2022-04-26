Life in Scotland is getting worse, say young LGBT+ people

Articles

Concerns about bullying, homophobia and hate crime revealed in latest five-yearly report

Life for LGBT+ young people in Scotland is “worse now than it has been for a long time”, according to a report that highlights growing concerns about homophobia in public spaces, bullying in schools and transphobic media coverage.

The five-yearly report from the campaigning and advocacy group LGBT Youth Scotland found a sharp decrease in respondents who believe that Scotland is a good place for LGBTI young people to live, falling from 81% in 2017 to 65% in 2022 and the first drop in the figure for 15 years.

