The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Life in Scotland is getting worse, say young LGBT+ people

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Concerns about bullying, homophobia and hate crime revealed in latest five-yearly report

Life for LGBT+ young people in Scotland is “worse now than it has been for a long time”, according to a report that highlights growing concerns about homophobia in public spaces, bullying in schools and transphobic media coverage.

The five-yearly report from the campaigning and advocacy group LGBT Youth Scotland found a sharp decrease in respondents who believe that Scotland is a good place for LGBTI young people to live, falling from 81% in 2017 to 65% in 2022 and the first drop in the figure for 15 years.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/26/young-lgbt-people-scotland-bullying-worse-homophobia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version