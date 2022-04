Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:00 Hits: 2

Kansas Legislature

"We've had girls beaten up by boys that say, 'I feel like becoming girls today,'" state Rep. Cheryl Helmer ranted in an email full of lies.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/gop-lawmaker-calls-dem-colleague-huge-transgender-female-unhinged-rant/