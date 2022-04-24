Maureen from Lewisham doesn’t approve of queer parents like me. That’s my vote lost | Jessica Fostekew

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 13:00 Hits: 1

A leaflet arrived in my letterbox from a candidate to be my local mayor. But in between the pledges on fly-tipping and tax cuts was a shocking statement against gay marriage

I am a queer/bisexual/pansexual woman. I haven’t chosen a label – I’m only a few years in, so I’m still learning all the big gay ropes. I live with my six-year-old son and my girlfriend. We’re engaged but “fiancee” doesn’t sit right with me – I find it impossible to say without doing a funny voice. So we refer to each other as “nearly wife”. My son also has his excellent dad, who co-parents the absolute socks off him.

Something rewired in my early 30s: I went from blissfully uncomplicated straightness to getting crushes on womxn. A few years on and I’m due to marry one. I’m wildly lucky.

Marriage: I pledge to cut through political correctness and simply state the truth that natural marriage between a man and a woman is the fundamental building block for a successful society, and the safest environment for raising children.

Jessica Fostekew is a comedian, actor and writer

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/24/maureen-lewisham-queer-parents-mayoral-election-vote-lost