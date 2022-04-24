The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

British Antarctic Territory to hold its first same-sex wedding

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, who work on RRS Sir David Attenborough, hope to tie the knot on Monday

Two polar research ship crew members are to become the first same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter hope to tie the knot on Monday, although it may be pushed back because of the weather.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/24/british-antarctic-territory-to-hold-its-first-same-sex-wedding

