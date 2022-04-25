The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NSW police not aware of any threats made against Katherine Deves

Warringah candidate says she and her family have fled Sydney amid fears for their safety

The New South Wales police say they are not aware of any threats made against the Liberal party’s controversial candidate in Warringah, Katherine Deves, after an interview in which she said she had received “death threats” over comments about transgender people that she made online.

After weeks of avoiding media scrutiny, Deves gave an interview to SBS on Sunday night in which she said her family had fled Sydney amid fears for their safety.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/25/nsw-police-not-aware-of-any-threats-made-against-katherine-deves

