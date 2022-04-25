Swimming Australia threatens legal action over billboards claiming ‘women’s sport is not for men’

Articles

Conservative lobby group uses images of elite swimmers in ads targeting ‘woke politicians’ but Emily Seebohm says Advance acted ‘without my consent’

A conservative lobby group has indicated it will not remove billboards featuring images of elite Australian female swimmers, pitting them against Zali Steggall over trans women’s participation in sport, even in the face of a legal threat from the sport’s peak body.

Olympic swimming champion Emily Seebohm has criticised Advance, a political action group, for using her comments and image “as part of a political agenda without my consent”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/25/swimming-australia-threatens-legal-action-over-billboards-claiming-womens-sport-is-not-for-men