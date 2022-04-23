The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trans participation in sport is happening now – not only is it a non-issue, it makes clubs better | Stephanie Convery

Category: Sex Hits: 7

The PM has been trying to characterise the issue as one for mums and dads and ‘common sense’ – but the community is way ahead of him

The feeling from community sports clubs in the midst of the political debate about trans athletes competing in women’s sport over the last week is not relief. It’s anxiety: how can we protect our trans players from this completely unwarranted attack on their right to play?

The prime minister has been attempting to characterise this as an issue of concern for ordinary mums and dads “who just want common sense to apply”. But in my experience, grassroots sport and the community more generally are way ahead of this political debate, just as they were on the issue of marriage equality.

In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/apr/24/trans-participation-in-sport-is-happening-now-not-only-is-it-a-non-issue-it-makes-clubs-better

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version