Trans participation in sport is happening now – not only is it a non-issue, it makes clubs better | Stephanie Convery

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 20:00 Hits: 7

The PM has been trying to characterise the issue as one for mums and dads and ‘common sense’ – but the community is way ahead of him

The feeling from community sports clubs in the midst of the political debate about trans athletes competing in women’s sport over the last week is not relief. It’s anxiety: how can we protect our trans players from this completely unwarranted attack on their right to play?

The prime minister has been attempting to characterise this as an issue of concern for ordinary mums and dads “who just want common sense to apply”. But in my experience, grassroots sport and the community more generally are way ahead of this political debate, just as they were on the issue of marriage equality.

In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/apr/24/trans-participation-in-sport-is-happening-now-not-only-is-it-a-non-issue-it-makes-clubs-better