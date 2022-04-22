‘The bare minimum’: Victoria’s gay community decries council decision not to fly rainbow flag

Articles

West Wimmera mayor says ‘it’s our business’ but critics warn of mental health implications in rural communities

A council vote against raising the rainbow flag to mark an international day against homophobia has created a furore in rural Victoria.

West Wimmera Shire council voted down a motion on 20 April to display the internationally-recognised LGBTIQ+ pride flag to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). The day is held annually to commemorate 17 May, 1990, when the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from its classification of diseases and related health problems.

