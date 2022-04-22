Biden: Republicans’ Disney vote shows ‘far right has taken over party’

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Florida lawmakers vote to strip company of its self-governing power for opposing Governor Ron DeSantis’s ‘don’t say gay’ law
For Joe Biden, the vote by Florida Republicans on Thursday to strip Disney of its self-governing powers was a step too far. “Christ, they’re going after Mickey Mouse,” the president exclaimed at a fundraiser in Oregon, in apparent disbelief that state governor Ron DeSantis’s culture wars had reached the gates of the Magic Kingdom.
The move, Biden asserted, reflected his belief that the “far right has taken over the party”.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/22/biden-desantis-florida-republicans-disney