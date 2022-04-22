NSW premier agrees to meeting on transgender sport after independent Alex Greenwich threatens to withdraw support

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 22 April 2022

Sydney independent says he can’t have a ‘cooperative relationship’ with NSW minority government if the premier continues comments

The New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet, has agreed to meet independent MP Alex Greenwich and representatives from the trans community after Greenwich threatened to withdraw support from the minority government.

Greenwich – one of a handful of lower house MPs the Coalition relies on to govern – demanded the meeting on Friday following repeated comments made by the premier about the participation of transgender children in sport.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/22/nsw-mp-alex-greenwich-threatens-to-withdraw-supply-from-perrottet-government-over-attacks-on-trans-kids