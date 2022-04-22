The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NSW premier agrees to meeting on transgender sport after independent Alex Greenwich threatens to withdraw support

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Sydney independent says he can’t have a ‘cooperative relationship’ with NSW minority government if the premier continues comments

The New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet, has agreed to meet independent MP Alex Greenwich and representatives from the trans community after Greenwich threatened to withdraw support from the minority government.

Greenwich – one of a handful of lower house MPs the Coalition relies on to govern – demanded the meeting on Friday following repeated comments made by the premier about the participation of transgender children in sport.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/22/nsw-mp-alex-greenwich-threatens-to-withdraw-supply-from-perrottet-government-over-attacks-on-trans-kids

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version