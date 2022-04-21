Florida advances bill to repeal Disney’s private district amid ‘don’t say gay’ feud

Articles

Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022

State senate passes measure with big tax implications as governor clashes with company over its criticism of law

The Florida senate passed a bill on Wednesday to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “don’t say gay” law.

The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills if they have to absorb bond debt from Disney – although such details are far from clear.

