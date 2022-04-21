My hockey team is not my place of trans activism. It’s just where I’m me | Emily Dwyer

Articles

Isolation and depression are crisis issues for trans and gender-diverse people; sporting and social activities can be part of the solution

I have always been a very average field hockey player. Thirty years ago I played hockey in high school, for the B team. I played some recreational club hockey, before drifting away from organised sport in my mid-20s. It’s a familiar story for many Australians.

Twenty years later I picked up a stick again, inspired by the Hockeyroos winning silver at the 2014 World Cup. With some trepidation, I emailed the women’s section of the Melbourne University Hockey Club, explaining that I am a trans woman, and asking if that would be a problem.

