Jen Psaki in tears during interview on Republican anti-LGBTQ ‘cruelty’

White House press secretary becomes emotional in podcast discussion of wave of legislation sweeping Republican states
The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, broke down in tears during an interview in which she condemned the “cruelty” of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping Republican states.
Known for her toughness at the briefing room podium, Psaki showed a more emotional side during the discussion with Jessica Yellin, host of the News Not Noise podcast, in an interview released on Tuesday.Continue reading...
