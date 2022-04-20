The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US professor wins $400,000 payout after refusing to call trans student a woman

Shawnee State University in Ohio had reprimanded Nicholas Meriwether, who then sued on first amendment grounds

A public university in Ohio has agreed to pay $400,000 to one of its professors after it rebuked him for refusing to use a student’s pronouns.

In 2018, Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, addressed a transgender student as “sir” when she raised her hand in class.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/20/professor-shawnee-state-university-wins-damages-trans-student

