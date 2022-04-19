Grandad Finds A Way To Trick His Grandson Into Being Bottle Fed

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Raising a child is not an easy task. It all starts 9 months before the new human is even brought into this world, and continues for the next decades.

However, one of the hottest topics in recent times has been breastfeeding. Many mothers choose to breastfeed their babies, claiming that it creates an unseparable bond between them and the baby. However, the downside is that it becomes a chore, and it’s hard for the mom to leave the baby for more than 30 mins.

Well, one grandad got o lot of attention after finding a ‘loophole’ to trick his grandson into being bottlefed with ease.

Wendy Rangel shared a video on TikTok in which her dad put the baby bottle through a hole in his t-shirt, and he positioned it on his chest so that it wouldn’t drop or move.

The video gained a lot of popularity on the internet, and you can check it out for yourself below:

People loved the grandpa’s design and praised him for his innovative approach towards feeding his grandson. Check out some of the reactions below, and feel free to add your own thoughts about this awesome grandpa in the comment section.

