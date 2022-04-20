Newlywed Couple Have a Beautiful Wedding That Cost Just $500

Articles

If you’re a new young couple who is just starting a life together, having a big, expensive wedding may not be the best option. I mean, who am I to judge but even statistics show that 28 percent of new couples go into debt when paying for their weddings, and the average wedding celebration in the US costs $29,200.

“It’s one of those life events that’s really tied to emotion, to your values, what’s important to you,” researcher Elyssa Kirkham told CNBC. ”[People are] willing to take on debt and do that trade-off if it means they can get closer to achieving their dream.”

Kiara Brokenbrough and her new husband Joe have received a lot of attention recently because they bucked the trend and had a beautiful wedding for just $500. The wonderful thing about the celebration is that its focus was on the couple and those who love them.

Kiara initially tried a few $1,500 dresses at a traditional wedding shop, but she decided to save some money, so she purchased a $47 dress at Shein, which is an affordable online fashion store. Her TikTok video went viral, and people loved the idea.

TikToker Kristen was impressed by the dress, and commented that she loved the dress.

The couple cut costs by having the runner and flowers donated by her family, and for the venue, they chose a free location overlooking the ocean on the California coast.

Kiara shared that their goal was just to be as minimal as possible and to spend the least amount of money as possible – and they most certainly achieved it.

