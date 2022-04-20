The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Home Office policy paper: Tackling domestic abuse plan 

The government’s plan will drive down the prevalence of domestic abuse and domestic homicide and provide victims and survivors with the support they need. Using responses to the Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Call for Evidence, relevant data, and a comprehensive literature review, the plan outlines the government’s approach to tackling domestic abuse through prioritising …

