Maternity Action report: Maternal Health- exploring the lived experiences of pregnant women seeking asylum

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:43 Hits: 5

Maternity Action has published the report of their project exploring the lived experiences of pregnant women receiving asylum support. The report shows that pregnant women seeking asylum are at high risk of poor maternal health. Key findings: Living a healthy lifestyle in pregnancy, this includes poor quality housing and accommodation, difficulties eating an adequate diet …

