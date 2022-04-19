Articles

Head of veterans’ charity responds to criticism levelled by human rights campaigner 15 years ago

The Royal British Legion has apologised for its historical refusal to acknowledge the sacrifices of LGBTQ+ British military personnel.

For decades, campaigners have accused the organisation of homophobia, claiming it sought to erase LGBTQ+ people’s contributions to British war efforts and to actively oppose queer remembrance efforts. Now, in a letter seen exclusively by the Guardian, the organisation has tried to make amends.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/19/royal-british-legion-apologises-for-past-lgbtq-discrimination