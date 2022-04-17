How rebellious queer joy took on corporate camp | Louis Staples

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022

Now part of the mainstream, queer culture is repositioning itself to challenge its own conventions

“I spent a lot of time wishing I wasn’t gay,” the Years & Years frontman, Olly Alexander, told fans at 2019’s Glastonbury festival. “So now, it’s like I’m making up for lost time, you know?” Standing in front of a crowd full of colourful flags, wearing a sparkly string vest, with the stage behind him emblazoned with the words “queer is beautiful”, Alexander gave a rousing speech and thanked the generations who fought for his rights. It was a queer and joyous image. It’s not difficult to see why members of a community that has been erased and shamed would embrace an aesthetic of defiant happiness. To some, it’s a form of resistance.

The existence of a so-called “queer aesthetic” has been debated for decades. While there is little consensus about what exactly this aesthetic is, there is more agreement that queerness is constantly evolving. Right now, we’re seeing the dominance of a joyful form of peacocking. Pop music’sgay sexual revolution was spearheaded by Lil Nas X lapdancing the devil in an assortment of wigs, but the stylistic choices of LGBTQ+ musicians such as Janelle Monáe, Troye Sivan and Rina Sawayama are similarly attention-grabbing.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/17/rebellious-queer-corporate-camp-mainstream