The Guardian view on banning 'conversion therapy': protect everyone | Editorial

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 17:30 Hits: 6

These cruel, stigmatising practices should be comprehensively proscribed

“On reflection, it was something he cared passionately about.” This was the absurd explanation from a Downing Street spokesperson of the prime minister’s partial U-turn on scrapping a ban on conversion practices. The outcry at dropping the promised legislation prompted him to restore it, but it will now be limited to sexual orientation. Transgender conversion practices will not be included.

Boris Johnson’s convictions have always been largely a matter of convenience. But the abhorrence most people feel towards conversion practices is deeply rooted. And it is most; in a YouGov poll, more than 62% of voters wanted the banning of these practices targeting both sexuality and gender identity. People recognise that conversion “therapy” is no such thing: this is about shaming and suppression. Sometimes families force it upon individuals. In other cases, they may seek it out under pressure, or because they have been made to feel that there is something “wrong” with them.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/17/the-guardian-view-on-banning-conversion-therapy-protect-everyone