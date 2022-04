Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 17:00 Hits: 7

Gage Skidmore

The Senator from Arizona reassured business interests that she's there to kill Build Back Better and protect Trump's tax breaks.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/kyrsten-sinema-reassures-lobbyists-shes-still-ready-kill-biden-presidency/