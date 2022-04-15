Republicans are dusting off a tried and true election strategy: hatemongering | Moira Donegan

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 12:55 Hits: 4

Male voters have been drifting right in record numbers – and Republicans are taking a viciously homophobic and sexist tack to appeal to them

The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be among the most deeply gender-divided elections in American history. A new poll by NBC News, measuring voters’ preferences ahead of the November elections, shows that the gap in women and men’s voting patterns has deepened considerably over the past 12 years, with Republicans holding an 18-point advantage among men, and Democrats holding a 15-point advantage among women. That 33-point gender gap is up from a 16-point divide in the 2010 midterms.

Despite the large degree of analytical attention that has focused on the voting habits of suburban white women, it seems that it’s men who are changing their voting habits most dramatically. The NBC News polling shows that men with college degrees have moved dramatically to the right, lurching towards Republicans by 26 points since just 2018. Men on the whole have moved towards Republicans by 20 points.

Moira Donegan is a Guardian US columnist

