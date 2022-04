Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 21:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot

#letters4transkids asks adult trans folks and allies to speak to kids who are struggling to envision their future amidst a torrent of anti-trans violence and legislation.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/letters4transkids-ina-fried-reminding-trans-kids-future/