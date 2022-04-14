The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wealthy donor Ed Buck gets 30 years in prison for drugging gay men, two fatally

He was found guilty on charges that he injected the men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to overdoses

The wealthy political activist and Democratic donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges that he supplied and personally injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and multiple other overdoses.

Buck, 67, was found guilty in July by a federal jury on all nine counts, including having a drug house, distributing methamphetamine and enticing men to travel for prostitution.

