The Sports Bra Is The First-Ever Bar For Female Athletes Only

Welcome to The Sports Bra – a place where women’s sports finally get the attention they deserve! This Portland pub is all about women’s sports (and women, in general), and it has numerous TV screens dominated by female athletes performing in different sports, such as soccer, basketball, gymnastics, etc.

All the drinks that are served come from a women-owned distillery, and even the pub’s name makes a powerful statement.

A Unesco study has shown that 40 percent of all professional athletes are female, but women sports only make up for 4 percent of all sports coverage. So, Jenny Nguyen, the founder of The Sports bra and a sports fan herself, decided to take a different approach, take that 4 percent, and put it on blast.

“I would love to play 24-7 women’s sports in here, but it’s just not possible. So, we use that weakness as a talking point to draw attention to it.” – she said.

However, none of this would have been possible if it weren’t for her dedicated staff. As she puts it herself, they’re ‘the best staff on the planet’.

The Sports Bra had its grand opening on April 1, and it was a big one! Cheerleaders waved pom poms, there were crowds on the sidewalk, and the Kickstarter campaign already raised over $100,000 from backers.

People waited for hours just to have a peek inside, because it’s truly one of a kind!

