Independents accuse Morrison of using trans sport ban as a ‘dog-whistle to the ultraconservatives’

Zali Steggall says ‘Liberal moderates should make clear they would oppose any legislation’ while Christian lobby group wants Coalition to back PM’s ‘strong stand’

Scott Morrison must not use trans people as “political pawns” or as a “dog-whistle to the ultraconservatives” during the election campaign, independent MPs and candidates running against moderate Liberals have said.

The candidate for Goldstein, former ABC journalist Zoe Daniel, was among the independents to round on the prime minister on Tuesday, saying she was “concerned that Scott Morrison appears to be getting ready to weaponise this issue at a cost to a vulnerable community”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/12/independents-accuse-morrison-of-using-trans-sport-ban-as-a-dog-whistle-to-the-ultraconservatives

