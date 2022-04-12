Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 17:30 Hits: 2

FamilyVoice says Labor not to blame for ‘Morrison’s failure’ to pass bill as Albanese pledges to extend school chaplaincy program with secular pastoral care

Christian lobby groups are pressing both major parties to recommit to the unamended religious discrimination bill as Labor guarantees to extend the chaplaincy program with a secular choice for schools.

Guardian Australia understands Labor has told FamilyVoice it has “consistently supported” the $61m-a-year chaplaincy program but will move to give schools the option of a secular pastoral care worker.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/13/christian-lobby-groups-push-major-parties-to-support-unamended-religious-discrimination-bill