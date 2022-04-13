The PM sees votes in a culture war over trans rights, but this issue must transcend party politics | Gaby Hinsliff

Articles

As local elections loom, Boris Johnson seems willing to seek cheap advantage from what needs to be a truly thoughtful debate

Last Sunday saw one of the biggest protests outside Downing Street in years.

It wasn’t over Ukraine, or the soaring heating bills some fear will eventually push us into social unrest, or even the growing crisis in British hospitals. It was over what should have been a small, if sensitive, legislative change improving a relative handful of lives, which has somehow been blown up into the kind of mutually destructive culture war that burns everyone it touches. And thereby hangs a tale about how not to fight the next general election, for all our sakes.

Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist

