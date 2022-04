Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

“You have policymakers who think a family consists of a man and a woman and two and a half children," one would-be father said. "But that’s not what my family will look like.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/new-york-city-insurance-bans-gay-couples-kids-gay-couple-fighting-back/