Female Ukrainian Refugees Seek New Homes After Advances From Male Hosts

Recent reports from the UK suggest that many female refugees who have arrived in the UK under the Homes of Ukraine scheme have already been seeking new alternatives after male hosts have made unwanted advances.

The UK Government launched a scheme called Homes for Ukraine, which pays families £350-a-month to take in people that have fled Ukraine. More than 200,000 people signed up for the programme, and more than 10,000 visas have been granted to the 40,000+ applying to come to the UK under the scheme.

More than 1,000 refugees have already arrived in the country, but the Times reports that there have been so-called ‘matching failures’ by refugees who have arrived in the UK. And one of the reasons is that male hosts were making unwanted advances on female refugees.

In a Facebook group that helps with matching up refugees, one woman shared that a Ukrainian refuge has asked her for help. This is what she wrote:

“I have had a young lady message me about a host that she was going to but is now scared as he has been asking her personal questions so she wants to cancel her application but can’t find the link to do it.

‘She said she is scared as she now wants to find another sponsor.

‘She is young and this guy said he was a single man with a daughter but was asking her if she had a boyfriend and if she was ready for a relationship. This is worrying.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which is in charge of the scheme, reported that they’ve already had cases where the host and refugee match has failed.

Before the official scheme was launched, only Ukrainian people with family members that have already settled in the UK were allowed, but now, sponsors can take in Ukrainians without family ties to the UK.

Apart from the failed match-making, people have been criticizing the UK Government for the slow processing of visa applications.

The visa programme includes a 50-page application form in English, and it would even take native English speakers hours to complete.

